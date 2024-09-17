Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings or information about the whereabouts of Christopher Swift.

Officers would like to speak to the 36-year-old in connection with multiple shoplifting and commercial burglary offences in Castleford.

His last known address was in Castleford and it is believed that he remains in that area.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Christopher and police are now asking members of the community to support their efforts to locate him.

If anyone has seen him or has any information about where he may be staying, they are asked to contact Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, via Live Chat online or by calling 101.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.