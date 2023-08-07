Armed police in Castleford: Four men arrested following machete attack near Liberty Square

The incident, which took place at 12.29pm, saw numerous emergency services and a police helicopter involved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12.29pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of masked males carrying what were described as machetes, close to Liberty Square in Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found a male with a hand injury.

Armed officers attended a scene on GrahamDrive in Castleford following reports of men with machetes.

"He was taken to hospital where his injuries were confirmed as not serious.

“While making enquiries at the scene, a further call was received to say that males matching the initial description had entered an address in Graham Drive, Castleford.

“Armed officers attended and put a containment on the address and four males aged between 17 and 38 were arrested in connection with the matter.

“All four remain in custody while enquiries continue.”

While making enquiries at the scene a further call was received to say that males matching the initial description had entered an address in Graham Drive, Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information or footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference number is 13230436879.