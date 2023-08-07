News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Armed police in Castleford: Four men arrested following machete attack near Liberty Square

Armed police attended a serious scene in Castleford on Sunday (August 6), following reports of several masked man carrying machetes.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The incident, which took place at 12.29pm, saw numerous emergency services and a police helicopter involved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12.29pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of masked males carrying what were described as machetes, close to Liberty Square in Castleford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found a male with a hand injury.

Armed officers attended a scene on GrahamDrive in Castleford following reports of men with machetes.Armed officers attended a scene on GrahamDrive in Castleford following reports of men with machetes.
Armed officers attended a scene on GrahamDrive in Castleford following reports of men with machetes.
Most Popular

"He was taken to hospital where his injuries were confirmed as not serious.

“While making enquiries at the scene, a further call was received to say that males matching the initial description had entered an address in Graham Drive, Castleford.

“Armed officers attended and put a containment on the address and four males aged between 17 and 38 were arrested in connection with the matter.

“All four remain in custody while enquiries continue.”

While making enquiries at the scene a further call was received to say that males matching the initial description had entered an address in Graham Drive, Castleford.While making enquiries at the scene a further call was received to say that males matching the initial description had entered an address in Graham Drive, Castleford.
While making enquiries at the scene a further call was received to say that males matching the initial description had entered an address in Graham Drive, Castleford.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference number is 13230436879.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.