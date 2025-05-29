Arrest made after 14-year-old boy stabbed and rushed to hospital in Pontefract
Police were called to Eastbourne View on Sunday (May 25) evening following a request for assistance by the ambulance service.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.38pm on Sunday (May 25), police received a request for assistance from the ambulance service following an incident at an address in Eastbourne View, in Pontefract.
“Officers attended and found a 14-year-old male with stab wounds.
“He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.”
Following enquiries into the incident, two people were arrested and taken into custody.
An 18-year-old male was later charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was remanded into custody and appeared before Leeds magistrates on Tuesday (May 27).