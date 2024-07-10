Arrest made after man stabbed in Hemsworth this morning
Officers were called at 5.29am to Oakwood Drive to a report of an injured man who left the scene before officers arrived.
A further report was received from Yorkshire Ambulance Service reporting that they had been called to reports of a man with stab injuries on Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley.
They reported that the injured man had again left the scene.
It has been established that the actual assault occurred on Oakwood Drive and the injured man made his way to the Premier shop in Kinsley, and subsequently to hospital where he is being treated for a stab wound and multiple slash wounds.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
There are a number of scenes in place while police conduct initial enquiries into this incident.
Detectives from Wakefield District CID are keen to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist officers in their ongoing enquiries.
Information can be provided via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240371314.
Details can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online.