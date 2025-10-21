Arrest made after Wakefield city centre anti-racism demonstration

By James Carney
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Police made an arrest for a racially aggravated public order offence at an anti-racism demonstration in Wakefield city centre.

The demonstration took place in the Bullring on Saturday and was “largely peaceful”.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were in attendance at a demonstration and counter demonstration in Wakefield city centre on Saturday.

"The event was largely peaceful with one arrest made for a reported racially-aggravated public order offence.

The Bullring. Picture by Googleplaceholder image
The Bullring. Picture by Google

"A dispersal order under section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 was put in place and a number of individuals who were not directly involved in either the demonstration or counter demonstration were required to leave the area due to their behaviour.”

