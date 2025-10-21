Arrest made after Wakefield city centre anti-racism demonstration
The demonstration took place in the Bullring on Saturday and was “largely peaceful”.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were in attendance at a demonstration and counter demonstration in Wakefield city centre on Saturday.
"The event was largely peaceful with one arrest made for a reported racially-aggravated public order offence.
"A dispersal order under section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 was put in place and a number of individuals who were not directly involved in either the demonstration or counter demonstration were required to leave the area due to their behaviour.”