Arrest made over weekend attack on Wakefield's Westgate

The 26-year-old, from Wakefield, has been take in on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently remains in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information about the assault to come forward.

It took place shortly before 5am on Westgate and a man in his 30s was found with serious head injuries outside a takeaway on Westgate.

Parts of Westgate cordoned off on Sunday.

Parts of the road pavement were cordoned off, along with areas around Cheapside and Carter Street.

Police described the man's injuries as 'life-changing'.

Information can be given by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210438159.