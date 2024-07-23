Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating an assault in Featherstone where a machete is believed to have been used, have arrested three men.

The attack happened at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road in the early hours of Saturday (July 20).

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a machete.

They have both since been released from hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating an assault at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, in the early hours of Saturday morning have made a number of arrests.

Three men, aged 33, 41 and 23, have since been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240391740.