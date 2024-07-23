Arrests made after Featherstone petrol station machete attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
The attack happened at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road in the early hours of Saturday (July 20).
Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a machete.
They have both since been released from hospital.
Three men, aged 33, 41 and 23, have since been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240391740.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.