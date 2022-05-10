Arrests over housing estate dog attacks

The 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

A 24-year-old woman was previously arrested and has been released on bail.

The arrests relate to incidents on 20 and 26 April, in which a seven-year-old boy and two men were attacked.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vicious dog (library pic).

The boy needed surgery on his upper arm and shoulder.

They happened on Mill Lane, Mill Close and Holmsley Avenue.

Despite the arrests, the dog is yet to be traced.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about its whereabouts and is asking people to remain vigilant. It has been described as being an Alsatian breed or similar.