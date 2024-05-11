Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was stabbed in Featherstone last night.

Police found the 31-year-old with a stab wound after being called to a report of a disturbance on Moor Road shortly after 8pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are “not thought to be life-threatening at this time”.

A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Wakefield CID by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101,quoting reference 13240251336.