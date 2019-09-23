'Axe-wielding' robber targeted security guard outside B&M Castleford

A security guard was robbed with an axe outside a B&M Store in Castleford.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the cash in transit robbery, which happened outside the store on Albion Street, Castleford, yesterday (Sunday, September 22).

A security guard was robbed with an axe outside a B&M Store in Castleford. Photo: Google Maps

At around 1.10pm, a suspect, armed with what is believed to be either an axe or a hammer, approached a security guard who was carrying a cash box.

The suspect threatened the guard and took the cash box, before running to an awaiting black Ford Focus, which was nearby and had a driver inside.

The car was driven off at speed.

Moments later, police said, the cash box was thrown onto the roundabout near Burberry and Castleford Bus Station, before the vehicle was abandoned nearby.

No-one was injured during the incident and no money is missing as the anti-theft mechanism was activated within the cash box.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the black Ford Focus in the vicinity of B&M shortly before the incident took place, or who saw the vehicle leaving the scene or saw the cash box and the car being abandoned.

Detective Inspector Gaynor Hancock of Wakefield CID, said: “This incident happened at a busy time of the day with lots of Sunday shoppers. The incident itself was violent but it is also of concern the dangerous way in which the vehicle was driven away considering how many people were going about their daily business.

"The car used to commit the offence and cash box were left in very public locations too.

“This was a very distressing incident for the security guard but thankfully he was not injured during the incident. However he was understandably left shaken by the ordeal.

“I would appeal directly to anyone who witnessed the incident or the surrounding events to call police directly on 101 quoting log 838 of Sunday 22th September.”