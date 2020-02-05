Baby girl suffered 19 bone fractures to her body in attack by man who preyed on "defenceless infants"

A baby suffered 19 separate bone fractures to her body after being subjected to brutal assaults by a thug who preyed on infants.

Luke Flynn carried out a separate attack in which he inflicted serious injuries to an already seriously ill baby.

Luke Flynn carried out a separate attack in which he inflicted serious injuries to an already seriously ill baby.

Flynn was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of attacks on the two defenceless infants.

Leeds Crown Court heard the offending came to light when the first victim, a baby girl, was taken to hospital with concerns over her health.

Two full skeletal surveys were carried out over a ten-day period and the baby was found to have 19 fractures to bones in her body.

Leeds Crown Court heard there were fractures to both forearms, both lower legs as well as multiple rib fractures.

A radiologist concluded that the injuries were inflicted in separate attacks as some of the fractures were only visible on the second occasion.

Flynn went on to attack a second child after forming a friendship with her mother.

The baby was already seriously ill due to a condition which left her with fluid on the brain and with limited movement of her arms and legs.

Jurors at Flynn's trial heard how the baby suffered injuries after the child's mother asked Flynn to hold her while she packed bags before taking her daughter to a paediatric appointment.

As she was getting ready, the mother heard a "scream like she had never heard before."

Flynn had been holding the baby appropriately but when the mother returned the defendant was standing on his own and the baby was on the sofa.

The mother later noticed bruising to her daughter's face.

She was diagnosed with fractures to her forehead and to her right leg.

Flynn, 26, of Birch Road, Kippax, was found guilty of two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard how the second baby had since died as a result of her pre-existing medical condition.

Sentencing Flynn, Judge Penelope Belcher said the baby's death was not linked to Flynn's offending

In a statement read to the court, the mother of the second victim described how she had suffered post traumatic stress disorder as a result of Flynn's actions.

Sentencing Flynn, the judge said: "By their verdicts, the jury are sure that you are responsible for those injuries, serious injuries in a child of that age.

"There is no sensible explanation as to how they came by these injuries."

Flynn's barrister Mark McKone said his client continued to deny the offences.

The court heard Flynn has no previous convictions.

Mr McKone asked that the defendant be sentenced without a report from the probation service.

He said: "The interview with the probation service would take an inevitable course.

"Mr Flynn would be asked why he committed the offences and he would say he didn't.

"That would bring about an impasse where the probation service would not be able to get an insight into his mind at the time of the offending."

After the case, Detective Inspector Kevin Daly, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Flynn assaulted and injured two defenceless infants on separate occasions.

"The circumstances of the offences clearly show a disturbing pattern of behaviour by him.

“Detailed and comprehensive enquiries by our specialist safeguarding officers built up a strong evidential picture that resulted in him being convicted of these offences.

“We hope the sentence he has received will provide some level of reassurance to the families of his victims, and also demonstrate how seriously the police and courts will treat any such offences committed against vulnerable young children."