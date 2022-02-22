Badger baiting reports in Stanley
Police say they will continue to patrol Stanley following reports of badger baiting.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:01 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:02 am
Officers from the wildlife team and the neighbourhood team have been alerted to illegal activity around the Bottom Boat Road and Newmarket Lane area.
Baiting involves dogs being used to find badger setts and dig out the animals to either be killed or sold to illegal baiting rings.
It was outlawed in 1835 under the Cruelty to Animals Act.
If convicted, badger baiters may face a sentence of up to 6 months in jail, a fine of up to £5000,