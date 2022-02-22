Badger baiting reports in Stanley

Officers from the wildlife team and the neighbourhood team have been alerted to illegal activity around the Bottom Boat Road and Newmarket Lane area.

Baiting involves dogs being used to find badger setts and dig out the animals to either be killed or sold to illegal baiting rings.

It was outlawed in 1835 under the Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police have been patrolling Bottom Boat Road.