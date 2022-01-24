Bailed Normanton man arrested for boarding flight
A man who was released on bail has now been remanded after he was caught boarding a flight.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:44 am
Officers were tipped off that the man from Normanton was at an airport, despite his bail conditions insisting he live and sleep every night at his home address.
Police went to the airport and found the man on the flight which was waiting to take off.
He was arrested and has now been remanded in court until his next court appearance.
No details were given as to what charges the man was originally facing.