Bailed Normanton man arrested for boarding flight

Officers were tipped off that the man from Normanton was at an airport, despite his bail conditions insisting he live and sleep every night at his home address.

Police went to the airport and found the man on the flight which was waiting to take off.

He was arrested and has now been remanded in court until his next court appearance.

The was on the flight when police arrested him.