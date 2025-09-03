A drug-addled thug wearing a balaclava broke into a home looking for his ex girlfriend, but then repeatedly kicked a wheelchair-bound man in the head during the melee.

Charles Stroud was jailed for the sickening attack on the stricken man, but he also launched at another man with a headbutt and grabbed his former partner.

The judge at Leeds Crown Court described it as a “terrifying ordeal” for the victims.

Stroud admitted charges of burglary with intent to cause GBH, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order designed to keep him away from his ex.

The 30-year-old was only given a community order last year for ABH and stalking the woman, as well as the 12-month restraining order.

Stroud (inset) was jailed for a savage incident in which he attacked three people, including his ex partner and a man in a wheelchair. | WYP / SWNS

On May 28, the woman had gone to stay with a heavily-pregnant friend in Knottingley and whose boyfriend was in the wheelchair after suffering a double foot injury. The pregnant woman’s brother was also present.

At around 11am, Stroud turned up in a balaclava and banged on the window demanding to know where his ex was.

He reached through an open window and hurled a cold cup of coffee at the man in the wheelchair, before pushing him out of his chair.

Stroud then climbed through and began kicking the man repeatedly to the head then punched him all over his body.

His former partner entered the room and tried to intervene but she was pushed to the floor with Stroud putting his hands around her neck.

Stroud then continued attacking the man, saying he was going to kill him.

He then headbutted the second male, causing a cut to his eye before Stroud smashed the TV.

His ex hid in the bathroom and Stroud began kicking the door. He eventually relented and climbed out through the window.

The police were called and they arrested him a short distance away. He gave a no-comment interview.

The court was told that days before the attacks, Stroud was calling the woman and said he would take his own life if she did not respond.

Stroud, of Haw Hill View, Normanton, has 23 convictions for 37 offences, including assaults and criminal damage.

He appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand since his arrest.

Mitigating, Holly Clegg said he admitted his actions were “inexcusable” but said he suffered from mental health issues, including ADHD.

She said his drug taking spiralled after his partner ended their relationship.

In a letter he penned to the judge, which Stroud was permitted to read out, he said he knew he “needed to come back to prison”.

He said he now wants to work and was preparing his CV for when he is released.

He said that drugs - cannabis and cocaine - played a part in his life and added: “It was a wrong choice I made that day.”

Judge Richard Mansell KC told him: “It must have been a terrifying ordeal.

“I’m afraid I can’t suspend your sentence. It’s far too serious to consider that.”

He jailed him for 30 months and gave him a new five-year restraining order.