Banned Castleford biker mounted pavements at twice the speed limit then claimed police 'got too close'

Cameron McCabe even took his helmet off while riding at double the 30mph speed when officers attempted to stop him in Castleford.

The 24-year-old was already banned from the road in 2020 having been convicted of dangerous driving and being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Mark Thomas said officers spotted McCabe on a 400cc Yamaha scooter shortly before midnight on March 31 this year, weaving around traffic and overtaking at speed along Holywell Lane.

McCabe came off his Yamaha scooter at speed after losing control at a junction in Castleford.

When they activated their blue lights, he took off and almost lost control by clipping a kerb before mounting the pavement. He then lost control again along Poplar Avenue, at the junction with Crewe Road, this time coming off the bike, before trying to flee on foot. He was quickly arrested.

McCabe, of Falcon Drive, Castleford, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance. He has seven previous convictions for 11 offences, including the driving ban in 2020 for which he received six months’ jail and banned from the road for three-and-a-half years. It was heard that he bought the bike after receiving his ban.

For his latest offending, he told a probation officer he panicked when the police began their pursuit and thought he would be knocked from his bike, so sped away. Mitigating, Tom Jackson added: “He ultimately offers no defence, there’s no real excuse for his actions. He blames himself.”

The judge, Recorder Brian Whitehead told McCabe: “It was certainly a pre-planned act. I find it difficult to accept that the police were too close – given what you did was far more dangerous than anything the police could have posed you.

"It was not a prolonged incident and I accept you are remorseful. But the fact you purchased this bike while disqualified suggests to me you have a total disregard to other road users and pedestrians. Members of the public expect involving the police should be immediate prison.”