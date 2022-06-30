Banned driver admits killing Normanton cyclist

Lee Carl Beevers was charged with causing death by dangerous driving of Alan Tankard in April after striking him in his car before driving off.

He pleaded guilty during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

The 26-year-old also admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to provide a sample of blood or a breath test after being detained by police.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Tankard died after being struck by a car.

Beevers, of Normanton View, Normanton, has been held on remand since his arrest.

The body of Mr Tankard, 33, was found on Wakefield Road in Normanton on April 13.

A black Honda Civic car was found abandoned nearby and Beevers was later arrested.

Mr Tankard's devastated family later told the Express: "Our hearts will never fill the void he left. Alan was taken at such a young age in such a tragic way and we will fight to get the justice that he deserves."