Banned driver who hid on Tesco roof is jailed

Ashley Warren Atkinson reached almost 100mph on the M1 while being pursued by police, before turning off off towards Wakefield, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor James Yearsley said that officers on the northbound carriageway near Woolley Edge noticed Atkinson driving a Vauxhall Tigra at around 8.40pm on August 11 last year, and began following him.

He then dangerously cut across two lanes to exit sharply onto J39 so the officers were unable to pursue.

The Tesco store on Barnsley Road.

Luckily, further officers then caught sight of him and chased him along Standbridge Lane and Manygates Lane.

On two occasions vehicles had to swerve out of his way to avoid a head-on collision and took a “racing line” on a blind corner near Barnsley Road.

The Tigra then hit a kerb, he lost control and the car smashed into a wall, with Atkinson fleeing on foot and leaving his female passenger in the car.

The 34-year-old ran through the nearby Tesco Express store before climbing onto the roof.

Police were able to talk him down and he was arrested. A roadside test showed he had taken cannabis and cocaine, and records showed he was banned from driving.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, two counts of being over the drug-drive limit, driving while banned and without insurance.

The court heard that Atkinson, of no fixed address, has 41 convictions for 91 offences, including driving while banned, assaulting a police officer, dealing drugs and most recently, was jailed for failing to comply with a community order.

Mitigating, James Littlehales admitted Atkinson has an “unenviable record” but said his drug habit was the root of the problem.

He said he has now been clean from drugs for almost a year, and added: “He is trying to sort out his life and is making a substantial effort.”

Mr Littlehales asked the judge if his client could have “one last chance”.

But Judge Mairs told Atkinson: “You have an appalling record for vehicle-related crime.

"You showed a complete and utter disregard to every road user, and I have no confidence whatsoever that you would complete any community-based sentence."