Bike and golfing equipment stolen as thieves target Horbury sheds and garages

Golfing equipment and a bike were stolen from sheds in the area overnight on Saturday, June 5, and there were also a number of reports of attempt thefts.

All occurred around California Drive, Northfield Lane, Green Lane and North Avenue.

Officers are asking people to take a minute and check your current security on your shed/outbuildings and also think about what valuable items you store inside.

Wakefield Police are urging people to make sure security is tight on sheds and garages after a number of break-ins in Horbury.

Please consider:

Installing coach bolts and clutch screws to the hinges of sheds – these cant be unscrewed from the outside.

A closed shackle padlock to secure the door - this type of padlock is designed to expose as little of the shackle as possible making it more difficult to attack with bolt cutters and saws.

If your shed or garage has windows to the front or side consider covering the glass to prevent offenders from being able to see the contents stored inside.

Consider using a stand alone/battery operated sensor alarm.

Lock large items together – makes it harder for them to be removed in bulk.

Security marking – to improve the chances of getting them back in the event of loss or theft.