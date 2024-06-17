Blow torch used in early morning car theft in South Elmsall
A 24 plate Seat Leon was stolen from Princess Avenue, South Elmsall, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, June 16).
The suspects gained entry to the property via the back door by using a blow torch on the euro profile lock and then snapped the lock barrel to gain access.
Car keys were removed from the kitchen and the car stolen from the driveway.
Wakefield Police are urging people to protect homes by checking the standard of lock within your door.
More advice here.
Look for snap safe/anti snap locks and think about installing an immobiliser where a unique PIN or code sequence is inputted before the car will start.
Consider a visible deterrent such as a steering wheel lock to keep your vehicles safe and secure.
There’s lots of advice on West Yorkshire Police website here.
If you have any further questions on crime prevention you can email your crime prevention officers at [email protected].