BMW driver admits leaving woman critically injured in truck smash

Kieran John Earl was behind the wheel of a BMW that collided with the HGV on the roundabout north of South Kirkby in January last year.

The 27-year-old, of Hillside Road, Ackworth, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he admitted one charge of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

A second identical charge, relating to a male who was also injured in the smash, is still being considered by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The roundabout where the crash happened in January last year.

Earl will appear again on July 25 and was told by Judge Simon Batiste to "get his affairs in order" in the meantime.

Judge Batiste also ordered a full pre-sentence review to be prepared, and handed Earl an interim driving ban.

The crash between the blue BMW 320 and the blue tipper truck happened at around 10.15am on January 23, 2021, on the A6201 roundabout between Avenue Lodeve and Sprockhoevel Way.