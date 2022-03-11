BMX-riding burglar targeted Farmer Copleys and five other businesses in a single night

Darren Maulkinson took cocaine and heroin before heading out on a spree, setting his sights on six businesses in the space of a night

The 44-year-old admitted three counts of burglary and four counts of attempted burglary during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecutor Becky Jane told the court that Maulkinson, riding his BMX, was first seen on CCTV on the evening of August 17 loitering outside Redbeck Farm Shop on Doncaster Road, Crofton.

Maulkinson broke into Farmer Copleys, along with several other businesses.

He then searched a tool store and shed, before prising open the barn. He was seen trying to knock a CCTV camera off the wall before leaving empty handed.

He was then seen on CCTV again at Birkwood Plant Hire on Weeland Road, Sharlston Common at around 11pm. After failing to gain access to the property, he tried to break into two adjacent properties, trying doors and windows.

He even gabbed a ladder and tried to break in via the upstairs windows.

He then had success breaking into Passion Flowers on Wakefield Road in Pontefract, using a brick to smash the window.

Maulkinson has more than 30 previous convictions.

He stole a mobile phone and a tablet worth a combined total of £1,729, while leaving the premises in a mess.

Then at 1.15am on August 18, the alarm went off at Farmer Copleys on Pontefract Road, Pontefract, and Maulkinson was seen riding off on a BMX. It was found he had managed to gain entry and conducted an untidy search and stole meat.

An officer recognised Maulkinson on the CCTV footage and a DNA swab from the scene provided additional evidence.

Finally, on September 12, Maulkinson was caught after he broke into an empty, boarded-up property on Barden Road on Wakefield's Eastmoor estate.

Police caught him in the property and quickly arrested him. He gave no comments during interview.

He has 31 convictions for 90 offences, including 52 thefts and six convictions for burglary.

Maulkinson, of Exchange Street, Normanton, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he has been held on remand since his arrest in September.

Mitigating, Kate Bisset said: "He has struggled with drug use in the past.

"He is a carer for for his father and around the time of August 17/18 his mother had passed away and he used heroin and cocaine to medicate his emotional pain.

"He knows no other way of dealing with it.

"He is now healthy and clean and using his time in prison as proactively as he can."