Body found in bushes in Wakefield city centre

A body was found in Wakefield city centre on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Marsh Way, close to Trinity Walk Shopping centre, at 11.21am on Saturday, June 29, after a resident found a man's body in the bushes.

The body was found on Marsh Way, in Wakefield city centre, on Saturday morning. Picture: Google Maps.

Police tape can still be seen at the site, close to a pedestrian crossing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers and paramedics attended and found the body of an adult male, who was confirmed to have died.

"Enquiries into the cause of death remain ongoing."

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in connection with the death.