Body of dog-fighting Staffy found dumped at railway line

The railway bridge at Wintersett.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog had injuries consistent with having been involved in fighting.

It was found near to the bridge over the railway line at Wintersett over the weekend.

Anyone who may have seen anyone dumping the dog, any suspicious cars or any suspicious behaviour in that area is being asked to call 101 and quote 13210631380.