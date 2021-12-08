Body of dog-fighting Staffy found dumped at railway line
The body of a dog has been found in Wakefield that is suspected to have been involved in dog fighting.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:02 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:07 pm
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog had injuries consistent with having been involved in fighting.
It was found near to the bridge over the railway line at Wintersett over the weekend.
Anyone who may have seen anyone dumping the dog, any suspicious cars or any suspicious behaviour in that area is being asked to call 101 and quote 13210631380.
Dog fighting has been banned in the UK for over 100 years and is classed as animal cruelty.