Bogus charity couple targeting Wakefield's elderly

The pair are reported to have knocked on doors of independent living schemes, assisted living and sheltered housing complexes claiming to be collecting for a good cause.

When challenged by staff at one of the assisted living complex, they were found to have no ID or details about the charity they were collecting for.

They have targeted Croftlands sheltered housing in Ossett, and Bembridge Court and Musgrave Court in Lupset.

The suspects are described as Asian, with the male being between 5ft 8 and6ft tall, of slim/med build, wearing brown trousers, a green jumper and smart shoes. The female is of a large build, wearing a black top and long cream coat.

A police spokesman said: "Please remember, you don’t have to let anyone into your home.

"Always check that the person at the door has ID, even with emergency services or workers in uniform, and don't be afraid to make checks via a phone call with the company or organisation that the doorstep caller is claiming to be from.

"Never ring a phone number provided by the person on the doorstep, always obtain the correct number for yourself in case the number provide on the doorstep is also bogus.

The con artists called at Musgrove Court.