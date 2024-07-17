Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man claiming to be a gardener stole cash from an 88-year-old woman after targeting her at her home in Eastmoor.

The man walked into the woman’s house and took £60 from her purse while she was sitting in her living room, claiming he was the gardener’s son and had come to collect the money for gardening work.

The woman, who has a regular and trusted gardener, said she was going to phone to check, which is when the man quickly left.

Her regular gardener confirmed with her that he hadn't sent anyone for payment.

Enquiries and investigations are ongoing and CCTV cameras are being checked around the location.

The man is described as white, in his 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall with a local accident.

He was of medium build and wore dark clothing.

People are being urged to remind relatives, neighbours and friends, about keeping their doors locked both day and night and to be aware of this kind of scam as bogus workmen prey on the vulnerable and try to get cash through deception.

Always check the ID of the person at the door and don't be afraid to make checks via a phone call with the company/organisation that the doorstep caller is claiming to be from.

Never ring a phone number provided by that of the doorstep caller, always obtain the correct number for yourself to make sure you are definitely contacting who you believe to be.

Further advice can be found on Doorstep Crime | West Yorkshire Police