Bottle-throwing Pontefract yob handed football banning order after Leeds United disorder

Adam Mark Battensby threw the water bottle towards the pitch on October 2 last year, when Leeds beat Watford 1-0 during a Premier League clash.

The 31-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Battensby, of Monckton Road, Pontefract, was cleared of assaulting a male at Elland Road on the same day.

Battensby threw the bottle towards the pitch at Elland Road.

However, he was given a four-year banning order to keep him away from football grounds.