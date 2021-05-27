Broken jaw attack victim feared he would be killed so climbed on house roof, Leeds Crown Court told

Callum Haque accused the man of "fancying" his girlfriend before the attack at the victim's home in Tingley, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The terrified victim feared for his life and climbed on to the roof of the three-storey house and clung to the chimney.

Police and fire crews arrived and the victim - who was bleeding heavily from his head and mouth - was rescued by firefighters.

Haque was jailed for the attack.

Police had to use an incapacitant spray to arrest Haque, 32, who later assaulted a female police officer at Elland Road police station.

Haque, of Gilpin View, Upper Wortley, Leeds, denied causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker, but was convicted by a Leeds Crown Court jury after a trial.

He was handed an extended 13-year sentence made up of a nine year prison sentence followed by a four year extended licence period.

Haque has seven previous convictions for 14 offences including wounding, affray and drink driving.

Prosecutor Ben Campbell said Haque and his victim had been drinking at another of Haque's friends in Holbeck just before 11pm on June 17 2020.

The three men then returned to the victim's home in Tingley where Haque continued drinking.

Mr Campbell said Haque's girlfriend arrived to pick him up and he became paranoid about her and asked the attack victim to "kick her out."

She did leave the house, but Haque stayed and started becoming agitated.

Mr Campbell said: "Callum Haque was acting strange and was paranoid. He was asking (the victim) if he fancied his girlfriend."

The victim went upstairs to the toilet where Haque punched or kneed him in the face before dragging him downstairs.

Haque kicked and punched his victim and continued the attack with repeated blows to his head and face

He managed to get away and ran upstairs before climbing through a third floor skylight window onto the roof.

He called his sister from the roof and she alerted emergency services.

Haque struggled with police, who used incapacitant spray before arresting him and taking him to Elland Road police station.

He continued to be aggressive in the custody suite and elbowed a female officer in the face, causing a cut to her lip.

The man Haque attacked suffered three fractures to his jaw and had to undergo two operations.

Andrea Parnham, mitigating, said Haque was neglected as a child and has ADHD.

Ms Parnham said the father-of-one has applied to do an Open University politics degree while in prison and hopes to start studying in September.