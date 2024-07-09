Brother and sister launched hammer horror attack on Wakefield resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brother and sister attacked a man with a hammer and robbed him when they were looking to “score drugs”.

John and Amy Bedford were jailed at Leeds Crown Court after they both admitted a string of offences, including the horror attack on Monk Street, near to Wakefield’s Kirkgate Station.

John Bedford was deemed by the judge to be dangerous and posing a “high risk of physical and emotional harm to the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair appeared in court via video link from prison, with John in HMP Leeds and older sister Amy in HMP New Hall.

John and Amy Bedford were both jailed for a series of offences, including a hammer attack on man. (pics by WYP) | WYP

Prosecutor Philip Standfast said that John Bedford had first attacked a man who helped the landlord eject Bedford from the Lamplighters pub in Castleford on on the evening of October 3, 2021.

Bedford, 30, waited for the patron to leave the pub later then attacked him on Carlton Street, kicking and punching him after he was knocked to the floor. The man was even left with footprints on his forehead.

In August 2022, John attacked an inmate in the exercise yard at HMP Leeds leaving him with a deep cut above his eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living on Rufford Street in Wakefield in January of 2023, John burgled a neighbour’s home stealing a safe, a games console and games and a TV.

On the same day, January 26, both he and Amy went to the flats on Monk Street, Wakefield, to buy drugs. The victim was outside the flats when they approached him and demanded money from him, then accused him of lying when he said didn’t have any.

John then pulled out the hammer and was swinging at the man as Amy attacked him. They searched his pockets and took his phone before making off.

They were both later arrested, with 33-year-old Amy denying being responsible. John gave no comments, however, both were picked out in an ID parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, John pleaded guilty to ABH, robbery, wounding without intent and burglary of a dwelling. Amy admitted robbery, wounding without intent and possession of a bladed article in public after an incident on January 8 last year when she pulled out a knife on Rufford Street in Wakefield and threatened a man.

Mitigating for John, Mohammed Rafiq conceded he has an “unenviable record” with 36 convictions for 66 offences. He said he had a “troubled upbringing” but said: “Somewhere the penny will have to drop, he can’t continue to do this over and over again.”

For Amy, Aubrey Sampson said she had drug and alcohol issues. She has 39 convictions for 80 offences. He said she had been “in limbo” behind bars waiting for her brother’s charges to be resolved before she could be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Ashley Serr said John’s “first resort is for violence”, deeming him dangerous. He was given a 10-year jail sentence in total, including seven years’ behind bars and a three-year extended licence period.