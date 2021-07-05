Builder taken to court over bankruptcy breach

Steven Bernard Kerrigan, 59, from Pontefract, was a director of Steven Homes Building Contractors Limited (SHBC), incorporated in August 2008.

In 2011, he was made bankrupt, however he continued as director of SHBC, which was an offence under the terms of his bankruptcy.

In February 2017, Kerrigan dissolved his company, at which point he was required to inform all creditors.

Justice (library pic)

Companies House contacted Kerrigan on multiple occasions requesting he confirm the details of creditors he had contacted.

Kirklees Magistrates' Court heard that this did not happen, leaving any creditors unable to pursue SHBC for funds owed.

His accountants, who were owed over £2,000, did not find out until June 2017 and so Companies House referred him to the Insolvency Service for a criminal investigation.

Kerrigan pleaded guilty to acting as a company director whilst bankrupt, and failing to inform creditors when he dissolved his company.

On top of the community order and his unpaid work, he has also been disqualified as a company director for two years, meaning he cannot directly or indirectly, become involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Julie Barnes, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "Steven Kerrigan was an experienced company director and was aware of the restrictions his bankruptcy came with.

"Despite this, he failed to follow the rules and left a firm out of pocket when he refused to tell them about the striking off application, threatening to bump them when they refused to provide further services.