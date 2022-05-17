Bully with a history of attacking partners is locked up

Joshua Liam Cullen was already known to police when he launched the assault on his former girlfriend at her house, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 29-year-old had been with the woman for four years but the pair split up over his behaviour.

Prosecutor Lydia Carroll said Cullen had been in a relationship with another woman when he turned up a this ex partner's home in Pontefract on the evening of November 17 last year.

Leeds Crown Court.

He asked if he could stay and the woman allowed him, saying she felt sorry for him.

The pair began talking about his new relationship, but he became angry.

He then lunged at her and grabbed her by the throat with both hands, but she was able to push him away.

She then went into the kitchen, opened the door and told him to leave, but he then walked up to her, punched her to the side of the head causing her to fall to the floor.

He then punched her repeatedly.

She fled the property and went to a friend's where the police were called. The woman was covered in blood and had bruising around her eyes and head.

After being arrested, he gave no comments during interview, but eventually admitted a charge of actual bodily harm.

Cullen, of Saville Street, Wakefield, has 12 convictions for 17 offences, including several related to domestic violence.

There had also been several police safeguarding callouts involving three partners since 2012.

Mitigating, Eleanor Durdy, admitted there was "no going behind" his previous convictions for domestic violence, but said: "He has expressed his remorse and accepts the impact of his offending."

She said he had a long-standing issue with cannabis use but told his brief that he would "take anything he could get his hands on".

"He expresses how much he wants help to help him address his domestic abuse. He simply can't go on like this."