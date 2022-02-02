Burglar armed with bleach handed nine-year jail sentence

Kyle Major kicked his way into the house on Wakefield’s Lincoln Street and began shouting at the terrified woman who locked herself in her room.

The 33-year-old was heard by neighbours kicking at the back door of the property at around 1.15am on November 28, 2020, prosecutor Andrew Stranex told Leeds Crown Court.

The police were called and found Major walking down the stair with a Lucozade bottle in his hand.

Kyle Major was handed the extended sentence.

It was filled with bleach which he claimed was cleaning fluid for his wheelchair.

He was arrested and made no comment during interview, instead a prepared statement was read out in which he denied burglary but admitted an argument had taken place.

The occupant of the property said Major had attempted to kick her bedroom door open before making threats to stab her father and kill her.

Major, of College Grove View, Wakefield, denied a charge of aggravated burglary but days into a trial he changed his plea to guilty.

The court was told he has a lengthy criminal record for violent offending and multiple burglaries.

Mitigating, Stefan Bisson said Major suffers from PTSD and has had problems with drugs.

The judge, Recorder Kirstie Watson, said he would receive no credit for his guilty plea because the trial had already started and the victim was forced to give evidence.

She jailed Major for nine years and said: “The facts of this case are worrying, you entered the property very late at night.

“It’s clear she (the victim) was terrified by what she experienced. She was a vulnerable lady. This is a very serious matter, a lengthy custodial sentence must follow.”