Burglar broke into city pub and stole charity box

He used a metal pole to smash a rear window to The Rainbow on Lower Warrengate, and once inside, he stole several items including a charity box containing cash.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at around 6.50am on November 10 last year, but police have only just released the details this week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 13210579486.