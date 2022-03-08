Burglar broke into city pub and stole charity box

A burglar is being hunted by police after smashing his way into a pub in Wakefield city centre.

By Nick Frame
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:52 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:54 am

He used a metal pole to smash a rear window to The Rainbow on Lower Warrengate, and once inside, he stole several items including a charity box containing cash.

It happened at around 6.50am on November 10 last year, but police have only just released the details this week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 13210579486.

Do you know this man?