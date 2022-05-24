Burglar jailed after targeting the same town centre premises for a second time

Neil Strong, was handed an 18-week sentence for smashing his way into Number Twenty Bar & Grill on Castleford's Wesley Street in January, stealing cash, bottles of spirits and even the CCTV system.

But the 44-year-old, who was out on licence, was returned to Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted breaking in again.

Now called Lounge 20, he targeted the bar over the weekend and this time he took bottles of spirits worth £500.

The bar on Wesley Street.