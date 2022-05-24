Burglar jailed after targeting the same town centre premises for a second time

A burglar who was jailed earlier this year for breaking into a town centre bar has been returned to prison after breaking into the same premises again.

By Nick Frame
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 10:53 am

Neil Strong, was handed an 18-week sentence for smashing his way into Number Twenty Bar & Grill on Castleford's Wesley Street in January, stealing cash, bottles of spirits and even the CCTV system.

But the 44-year-old, who was out on licence, was returned to Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted breaking in again.

Now called Lounge 20, he targeted the bar over the weekend and this time he took bottles of spirits worth £500.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The bar on Wesley Street.

Strong, formerly of Lumbley Street, Castleford, but now of no fixed address, was handed a new 12-week jail term and told to pay £128 costs.