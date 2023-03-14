News you can trust since 1852
Burglars armed with baseball bats and hammer target Featherstone house

CCTV images have been released of four men armed with baseball bats and a hammer bursting into a Featherstone house.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT- 1 min read

The men forced their way into the house on Clark Court making demands at around 9.30pm on Saturday, February 12.

The victim, who was the only person in the property at the time, managed to get away.

Numerous items of jewellery were stolen, including a wedding ring.

A CCTV image has been released showing the suspects’ clothing.
The men are described as aged between 20 and 30, wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

They are understood to have arrived and left the scene in a black vehicle which was driven away in the direction of north Featherstone.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone with information.

They would also urge anyone who has been offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances to also make contact Wakefield District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230112185.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.