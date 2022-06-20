Burglars detained after Wakefield estate break-in

Officers responded to reports of the break-in on the Portobello estate, in which two males were seen taking a pedal cycle, child's scooter and other items.

They were disturbed by the homeowner and had ran off with the stolen items.

An officer located the two males and managed to detain one while the second male made off, but was detained a short time later.

Police (library pic)

Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary and the stolen items were returned to the owner.