Call 999 if you see man wanted in connection with serious sexual offence in Castleford

Detectives investigating a serious sexual offence in Castleford are appealing for the public’s help in reporting information about the whereabouts of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the offence.

Glen Wilson, 39, is sought by officers following a reported offence against a woman in Castleford on December 7, 2024.

His last known address is in Castleford but at this time attempts to arrest him have been unsuccessful.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts or movements, they are asked to contact Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit via Live Chat or 101, quoting crime reference 13240666434.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Any immediate sightings of Glen Wilson should be reported on 999.