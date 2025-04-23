'Call 999': Man wanted by police on suspicion of serious sexual offence in Wakefield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives would like to speak to Brahim Hamzaj, 33, about a serious sexual offence against a woman.
His last known address was in the Alverthorpe area of Wakefield, and he has links to Dewsbury and Bradford.
There have been numerous enquiries to locate and arrest him but at this time his location is unknown.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information which could assist the police in their enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240533065.
Any immediate sightings of him should be reported on 999.