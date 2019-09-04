Callous robber punched disabled man in face and threatened to stab him after selecting him as "easy target"

A callous robber punched and threatened to stab a disabled man in a targeted street attack because he was an "easy target".

Trent Finney preyed on the cerebral palsy sufferer outside a Tesco Express store in Wakefield and stole his wallet and mobile phone which was worth over £1,000.

Finney, 44, followed him as he left the store on Stanley Road at 9.40am on June 27 this year.

The 23-year-old victim is partially sighted and walks with a limp.

Prosecutor Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said: "He selected him as a victim because he was an easy target due to his disability."

The attack took place as women and children were in the area.

Finney walked up behind the victim and grabbed him in a bear hug.

Mr Mackay said the defendant put his hand over the victim's mouth to stop him screaming and said: "Be quiet or I will stab you."

He was also punched in the face.

A man in a house nearby opened his door and asked the two men to be quiet after hearing the disturbance.

The victim told the man he was being robbed and asked for help.

Mr Mackay said: "For reasons best known to him, the other man refused to do so."

Finney took the victim's wallet and iPhone X.

CCTV footage of the area was recovered and Finney was recognised by police officers.

He was arrested on Westgate in Wakefield city centre later that morning.

The victim's mobile phone was found close to where the officers had stopped him.

Finney, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery.

He has previous convictions for assault, criminal damage, burglary, theft and robbery.

Joanne Shepherd, mitigating, said Finney carried out the robbery to fund his drug addiction.

She said: "It is not something he is not proud of."

Finney was jailed for two years and eight months.