Cannabis farm found in 'unused' building in Wakefield city centre
Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in Wakefield city centre.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:45 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:46 am
Acting on intelligence, officers raided the property on Avison Yard on Sunday and uncovered the sophisticated operation.
The building, which is opposite Luis Bar, was supposed to be disused.
A "significant number" of plants were found, along with lighting and heating equipment.
Nobody was onsite at the time, and inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects.