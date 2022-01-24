Cannabis farm found in 'unused' building in Wakefield city centre

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in Wakefield city centre.

By Nick Frame
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:45 am
Acting on intelligence, officers raided the property on Avison Yard on Sunday and uncovered the sophisticated operation.

The building, which is opposite Luis Bar, was supposed to be disused.

A "significant number" of plants were found, along with lighting and heating equipment.

The set up on Avison Yard.

Nobody was onsite at the time, and inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects.

The plants found in the 'unused' building.
Avison Yard in Wakefield, just off Chantry roundabout.