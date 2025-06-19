Car meets 'will not be tolerated': Crackdown as drivers plan Fast & Furious style car meets in Pontefract

Wakefield Police are putting the brakes on illegal car meets across the district following a scheduled race in Pontefract.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood officers joined forces with officers from the Roads Policing Unit on Sunday following concerns about illegal car meets in the district with one scheduled at the Park Road Retail Park.

In the run up to the weekend, officers spoke with local businesses to put in measures to minimise potential disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Wakefield East and Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Teams and roads policing officers were also at the retail park on Sunday to monitor activity and speak to people attempting to take part in the car meet or driving in an anti-social manner.

The car meet was planned for Park Road Retail Park in Pontefract.

This latest action follows the deployment of officers to a car meet which had taken place the Sunday before at Park Road Retail Park.

The results of the operation included:

Four Traffic Offence Reports issued for number plates not conforming.

Three Traffic Offence Reports issued for excess speed.

One Traffic Offence Report issued for dangerous parts (any part of the vehicle that is not in a safe condition for use on the road).

One Section 192 issued due to driving at excess speed (135mph on the motorway)

Three Traffic Offence Reports issued for driving without due care and attention

One Traffic Offence Report issued for glass not conforming (dark tint on windscreen)

One ticket issued for using mobile phone whilst driving

Two cars seized due to one driver being disqualified and another due to the manner of driving.

Insp Andy Dickinson said: “We take a zero tolerance approach to the anti-social use of vehicles in the district.

"The notices issued during this latest operation demonstrate that we are tackling behaviours that don’t just cause concern but actually put road users at risk, such as speeding, driving without due care and attention and having parts on a vehicle which are not in a safe condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that concerns still remain though about future events, and I would like to reassure people that we will continue this work to deter and prosecute the organisers and motorists involved in these car meets.

“The community play a key role in reporting information to us."