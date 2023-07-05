The successful theft took place at Flanshaw Way at 23:30 on Tuesday, June 27 and the other attempt theft was made on Wrenthorpe Road, overnight on Wednesday, June 28.

West Yorkshire Police said caravan and motorhome thefts were on the increase nationally.

Earlier this year raiders stole a £30,000 caravan from a Pontefract dealership in a snatch-and-grab operation that took little over a minute.

The owner said four men drove into his Barnsdale Leisure site on Doncaster Road on Monday afternoon.

He said the gang managed to hitch a caravan, u-turned in the drive and then escaped before CCTV picked them up.

The incident took place Monday, January 16, at 1.50pm.

The police offered and we want to share some advice on how you can keep them safe and secure.

It said owners should:

• Consider using security posts to block off storage area

• When using your caravan, use a hitch lock to cover and lock hitching mechanism so that no-one else can hook it up and tow it away

• Chain caravan to a secure point using a heavy-duty hardened steel chain

• Use wheel clamps and wheel locks to immobilise caravan or motorhome. There are a number of models available, some cover the wheel and some lock the wheel through gaps in the wheel

• Fit locking wheel nuts for an extra layer of security

• Consider fitting a tracking device

• Fit an alarm and use it whenever the caravan/motorhome is vacated