Cash seized from criminals set to be re-invested into communities across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Half a million pounds of cash recovered from criminals is to be re-invested into numerous community safety projects throughout the district.

Organisations in Wakefield, and across West Yorkshire, are being urged to apply for the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund, which gives money seized from criminal activities to organisations that are making their area safer.

Since 2021, the fund has supported 289 projects with over £2.4 million handed to groups, including Wakefield-based organisation SCARD (Support and Care After Road Death and Injury) who are using their funding to support people who have been bereaved, injured or affected by road death or injury.

Applications for this latest share of £500,000 are currently open until June 13, with grants of up to £10,000 available to bid for.

The newly re-elected West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, is particularly encouraging organisations working to tackle the priorities of the region’s Police and Crime Plan to apply.

Mayor Brabin said: “In West Yorkshire, we’re using cash seized from criminals to help make our neighbourhoods safer.

“And now, we have half a million pounds to invest back into organisations committed to making a positive change in their communities.

“If you have an idea for a project, please apply and help us build a safer, fairer, more inclusive region for everybody.”

Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, John Robins QPM DL, said: "“Our police officers and staff work hard to ensure that criminals do not profit from their illegal activities, so it is heartening to see the difference that this cash can make to local groups and projects who are committed to making their communities safer.”