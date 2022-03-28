Castleford houses searched in connection with woman's murder

Police cordoned off properties at Cumberland Road and Beancroft Road, following the discovery of a woman's body in Stanningley, Leeds on Friday.

Kirstie Ellis, 35, was found at a house in Stanhall Mews.

A murder investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on Friday afternoon.

Kirstie Ellie's body was found in Leeds on Friday, but two homes in Castleford have been cordoned off on Beancroft Road and Cumberland Road.

A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes Senior Investigating Officer at West Yorkshire Police said: "This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with Kirstie’s family at this time.

"Our early investigations show that Kirstie’s body had been in the property a number of weeks.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of her death and specialist officers are offering support to her family.

"We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Kirstie or saw anything suspicious around Stanhall Mews, from mid January 2022 onwards, no matter how small they feel it might be, to come forward and help us with our enquiry.

"Piecing together the movements of Kirstie will greatly assist our investigation.

"We are particularly keen to hear from people who visited the Catalina garage on Bradford Road around this time and might have also seen or heard something that could help us.

"Our Neighbourhood officers are conducting additional patrols to provide reassurance to the local community.

"A scene remains in place at the property and also at Cumberland Road and Beancroft Road in Castleford.