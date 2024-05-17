Castleford man given lifetime animal ban after beating his dog on the head with a shovel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Castleford has been disqualified from keeping animals for life after he pinned a dog to the ground and hit him twice on the head with a shovel.

Craig Price, 33, of Lower Warrengate in Wakefield, was seen dragging Moschino, a bull mastiff, out of the house by the scruff of his neck before picking up a large metal-ended shovel and striking him twice on the head.

He then stamped on the dog’s head with his knee as his pet lay on the floor.

People who witnessed the incident, which happened in the back garden of a house in Keswick Drive, Castleford, on 29 December 29, 2022, reported it to the RSPCA.

Witnesses had described seeing Price raise the shovel above his head and ‘whack’ Moschino with it.

Price was prosecuted by the charity and found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Moschino, and a german shepherd called Snowy, following a trial on February 26, this year.

He had previously denied two offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

At a sentencing hearing on April 29, Kirklees Magistrates heard how an RSPCA officer, accompanied by police, had visited Price’s house to talk to him after witnesses described seeing him raise the shovel above his head and ‘whack’ Moschino with it and ‘stomp’ on the animal’s head with his knee.

The court heard how Price was initially calm but his demeanour then instantly changed following the allegation.

Price was also found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to german shepard type dog called Snowy.

In her written evidence, the RSPCA officer said: “Mr Price instantly knew what I was talking about. He replied that he had taken the dog outside and shouted at him, but he denied that he had used any physical force. He said there was a shovel out there for picking up after the dogs - but again denied hitting them with it.”

Price then became verbally aggressive and would not give his consent to have both dogs checked over by a vet, so they were seized by police and taken to be examined at an RSPCA hospital.

Moschino was found to be lame due to a soft tissue injury and was nervous and fearful when examined.

A vet who gave a written statement in the case said based on the eye witness accounts given to the RSPCA, his opinion was that Price had inflicted physical abuse for a period “of at least several minutes, possibly longer,” and had failed to protect Moschino from injury, pain and suffering.

The court also heard evidence from a clinical animal behaviourist who said Price hadn’t provided the dogs with a safe and predictable environment in which they did not experience anxiety, physical discomfort and helplessness.

She said: “This suffering could have reasonably been avoided or reduced had Moschino not been hit and the dogs not been put into fear by the behaviour that they were exposed to.”

"He showed no retaliation, and at no point did his behaviour provoke the male to continue the abuse; there was no reason to cause the animal suffering, or for the suffering to continue for as long as it did as described.”

Price, who has lodged an appeal against his conviction, was also given 20 RAR days and told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

He must also pay £366 in costs and a victim surcharge of £114.