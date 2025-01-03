Castleford man wanted in connection with making hoax bomb and firearms 999 calls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information to help locate Jimmy Doran who is wanted in connection with making hoax phone calls to emergency services.

Jimmy, 27, from Castleford, is wanted after a number of hoax calls, including for a bomb and firearms discharge, were made to police, the fire service, and ambulance over a two-day period last month which resulted in emergency service resources being deployed.

Anyone who has seen Jimmy or who has information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240661532

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.