Castleford man wanted in connection with making hoax bomb and firearms 999 calls

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information to help locate Jimmy Doran who is wanted in connection with making hoax phone calls to emergency services.

Jimmy, 27, from Castleford, is wanted after a number of hoax calls, including for a bomb and firearms discharge, were made to police, the fire service, and ambulance over a two-day period last month which resulted in emergency service resources being deployed.

Anyone who has seen Jimmy or who has information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240661532

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice