A mum who was already banned from driving was caught by police behind the wheel with two or her four children with her.

Leah Beaumont, 26, of St Andrews Walks, Castleford, was driving a Seat when an officer on patrol recognised her.

Appearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, she admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

She was banned for a further 12 months, handed a community order and made to pay £170 in costs.