Officers also seized more than 2000g of illegal rolling tobacco when they carried out the raid at JJ’s Mini Mart, in Castleford.

A report states that the cigarettes and tobacco were being sold at discounted prices at the premises on Elizabeth Drive.

Wakefield Council is to carry out a review of the shop’s licence following a request by West Yorkshire Police’s chief constable that councillors consider revoking it.

Police documents submitted to the local authority state that a search of the shop, previously called AJ’s Local Store, was carried out on June 27 this year.

The application states: “This was following a visit where a large amount of suspected illicit/counterfeit tobacco was found.”

The tobacco and a hard drive were seized from the shop under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Tobacco products seized included:

300 x 20 packs of Richmond King-size.

6 x 20 packs of Benson & Hedges.

34 x 20 packs of L&M Blue.

31 x 20 packs of Marlboro Red.

30 x 20 packs of Marlboro Gold.

20 x 20 packs of Sobranie.

47 x 50 packs of Turner tobacco.

3 x 100g packs of Virginia tobacco.

The report states that sale of illegal or ‘foreign label’ cigarettes is classed as serious organised crime.

It continues: “Evidence of such operations at the premises demonstrates quite clearly that the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives, including the crime and disorder objective.

“Where reviews arise and the licensing authority determines that the crime prevention objective is being used to further crime, it is expected that revocation of the licence – even in the first instance – should be seriously considered.

“Further details of the visits and investigation will be submitted at the review hearing.”

The application to the review the licence has been backed by an enforcement officer from Wakefield Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Unit.

His report states that the illegal cigarettes and tobacco were found hidden under the shop counter and in a rear storeroom.

It adds: “The illegal products (were) all found to be being sold at discounted prices avoiding HMRC tax duty.

“The named premises licence holder, Mr Dairush Morady, is responsible, not only for the requirement to operate fully under the licensing act, but also has to take full responsibility for the items found and sold in his shop, which he has clear control of.”

A public health officer has also called for the licence review.