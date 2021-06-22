Castleford teenager rushed to hospital after knife attack on street

The 13-year-old boy required hospital treatment for hand wounds after the incident.

A second 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, and remains in custody.

Officers have increased patrols in the area while enquiries into the incident continue.

A teenager received serious injuries after being assaulted with a knife in Castleford. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

They will also continue ongoing work with local schools to warn about the dangers of carrying a knife.

The assault is believed to have occurred in the Queens Park Drive area between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, June 20.

Video appearing to show the incident has been circulated on social media, and police are appealing for anyone with footage of the assault to call 101, quoting log 953 of Sunday 20 June.

Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector Kristy Wright of Wakefield District CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident and/or has footage of it to contact police on 101, quoting log 953 of Sunday 20 June