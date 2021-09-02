Castleford Tigers star's ABH trial is scrapped

Castleford Tigers star, Greg Eden, was charged with causing actual bodily harm to the female at his home address in Castleford in May 2019, but denied the offence and and was due to stand trial.

It was set to start earlier this week and was expected to last three days, but was removed from the court lists.

Leeds Crown Court has now confirmed that the trial has now been vacated because of a lack of evidence offered by the prosecution in the case.

Greg Eden will no longer face trial.

The 30-year-old winger, who is from Castleford, has played more than 80 times for his hometown club during two spells, scoring 82 tries.