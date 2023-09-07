Castleford water rescue: Two men arrested and emergency services attend scene following reports of man in river

Watch more videos on Shots!

Firefighters, water rescue crews, and ambulances responded to the scene, off Wheldon Road, earlier this afternoon (September 7).

A spokesman from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.42pm today, police received a concern for safety report relating to a male in the river just off Wheldon Road, Castleford.

"Emergency services attended the location and established that the male had since got out of the water.

“He was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Officers arrested one man for theft on the scene with a third man also arrested for assault.